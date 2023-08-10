Open Menu

CS Holds Zoom Meeting On Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CS holds Zoom Meeting on polio

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Thursday held a Zoom Meeting with regard to anti-polio efforts and campaign in Malakand Division.

According to district admin office, the meeting beside others was also attended by Commissioner Malakand Division, Shahid Ullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Iftikhar Ahmad, District Health Officer, Abdul Wali Khan, N Staff officer, Dr Ehsan and Representative of WHO, Dr Asfandyar Khan.

At the meeting detailed discussion was made on all indicators of anti-polio endeavors and it was decided that anti-polio drive would be made a successful event.

The Chief Secretary on the occasion issued a directive for ensuring administration of anti-polio drops to all eligible children and leaving no space for error in this regard. He also directed for strict surveillance of the drive by the district officers.

