CS, IG and KP Minister visit Bannu hospital, inquire about injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG, and the Provincial Minister visited Bannu Hospital to inquire about the injured and distributed gifts among them.

According to details, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, IG Zulfiqar Hameed, and Provincial Minister Malik Pakhtoon Yar Khan visited Bannu Hospital to check on those injured in the unfortunate incident that occurred the previous day.

They listened to the concerns of the patients and assured them of full support. During the visit, they also distributed gifts among the injured.

Commissioner Bannu Division, along with the RPO, DC, District Police Officer, and hospital administration, were also present on the occasion.