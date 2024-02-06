CS, IG police KPK visit Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary, KPK Nadim islam Chaudhry, along with Inspector General (IG) Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Haripur district to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and to implement robust security measures for the smooth conduct of the elections.

During the visit, the chief secretary and IG also attended a detailed briefing given by the District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Omar Khan on the security arrangements for upcoming genera elections in the district.

Nadim Islam Chaudhry inspected the polling stations at Post Graduate College Haripur and reviewed the security arrangements.

He emphasized the importance of special attention to security arrangements to handle untoward incidents.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to provide necessary facilities to voters at polling stations to ensure transparent and fair elections, including access to drinking water, washrooms, and other basic amenities.

The IGP KPK reiterated the top priority of ensuring compliance with the Election Commission's code of conduct and implementing security measures for peaceful elections.

He emphasized the utilization of all available resources for this purpose and stressed the importance of preventing unauthorized individuals from entering polling stations.

The Inspector General also instructed officers to ensure the protection of election materials during transportation and the safety of polling staff at all times.