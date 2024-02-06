CS, IG Police KPK Visit Haripur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary, KPK Nadim islam Chaudhry, along with Inspector General (IG) Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Haripur district to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and to implement robust security measures for the smooth conduct of the elections.
During the visit, the chief secretary and IG also attended a detailed briefing given by the District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Omar Khan on the security arrangements for upcoming genera elections in the district.
Nadim Islam Chaudhry inspected the polling stations at Post Graduate College Haripur and reviewed the security arrangements.
He emphasized the importance of special attention to security arrangements to handle untoward incidents.
Furthermore, he stressed the need to provide necessary facilities to voters at polling stations to ensure transparent and fair elections, including access to drinking water, washrooms, and other basic amenities.
The IGP KPK reiterated the top priority of ensuring compliance with the Election Commission's code of conduct and implementing security measures for peaceful elections.
He emphasized the utilization of all available resources for this purpose and stressed the importance of preventing unauthorized individuals from entering polling stations.
The Inspector General also instructed officers to ensure the protection of election materials during transportation and the safety of polling staff at all times.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan dispatches sixth tranche of humanitarian assistance to Gaza8 minutes ago
-
Election campaign to end today: EC Sindh Sharifullah8 minutes ago
-
DC imposes Section-144 for peaceful conduct of general election8 minutes ago
-
All possible measures taken to maintain law & order during polling process: DC Sukkur49 minutes ago
-
4.4 Earthquake tremors felt in Khuzdar, adjoining areas58 minutes ago
-
Over 120 million to exercise right of vote to elect representatives: Solangi1 hour ago
-
Terrorist ring leader among accomplice killed in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR1 hour ago
-
Shazia Mari, Muhammad Khan Junejo gear up for Head-to-Head Battle in NA-209 Sanghar I1 hour ago
-
Flag March conducted in connection with election security1 hour ago
-
Two drug peddlers held; 70 kg hashish recovered1 hour ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on election day1 hour ago
-
15696, polling stations set up in KP: Shamshad Khan2 hours ago