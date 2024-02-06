Open Menu

CS, IG Police KPK Visit Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

CS, IG police KPK visit Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary, KPK Nadim islam Chaudhry, along with Inspector General (IG) Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Haripur district to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and to implement robust security measures for the smooth conduct of the elections.

During the visit, the chief secretary and IG also attended a detailed briefing given by the District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Omar Khan on the security arrangements for upcoming genera elections in the district.

Nadim Islam Chaudhry inspected the polling stations at Post Graduate College Haripur and reviewed the security arrangements.

He emphasized the importance of special attention to security arrangements to handle untoward incidents.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to provide necessary facilities to voters at polling stations to ensure transparent and fair elections, including access to drinking water, washrooms, and other basic amenities.

The IGP KPK reiterated the top priority of ensuring compliance with the Election Commission's code of conduct and implementing security measures for peaceful elections.

He emphasized the utilization of all available resources for this purpose and stressed the importance of preventing unauthorized individuals from entering polling stations.

The Inspector General also instructed officers to ensure the protection of election materials during transportation and the safety of polling staff at all times.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Haripur Post All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

7 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

16 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

16 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

16 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

16 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

16 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

16 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

16 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

16 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

16 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan