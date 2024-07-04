CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 09:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chaudhry Nadeem Aslam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan and Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Abid Majeed on Thursday visited Kohat district to review security arrangements for Muharram.

The CS also chaired a Grand Jirga to review security measures being taken ensure peace during Muharram in Kohat. Addressing the jirga of Shia and Sunni Elders in Commissioner House Kohat, he said that all arrangements have been completed to maintain the peaceful atmosphere during Muharram.

All relevant institutions are playing their due role to maintain religious tolerance and brotherhood and to suppress the elements that spread chaos and hatred in the society, he added.

CS said that no one would be allowed to disrupt peaceful atmosphere and stern legal action would be taken against troublemakers irrespective of their religion.

He added that the consensus has been developed by bringing together scholars of all schools of thoughts on one platform to maintain peace.

On this occasion, IGP thanked the Jirga elders and said that the police is vigilant and fully prepared to thwart any untoward incident. Addressing the Jirga, GOC Nine Division said that promoting religious and interfaith harmony during Muharram is our common responsibility of all of us. He said that law enforcement agencies and the people of the province are on the same page and comprehensive security plans have been formed to foil nefarious intentions of the anti-state elements.

Members of National and Provincial Assemblies of Kohat Division, Commissioner Kohat Division Abid Khan Wazir, Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Haider Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Tayyab Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud and District Police Officer Kohat ,Umar Khan, Pakistan Army officers and other concerned officers of District Administration Kohat were also present.

