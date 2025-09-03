CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS) Shahab Ali Shah Wednesday visited Bannu district and attended the funeral prayers of security personnel martyred in Bannu attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS) Shahab Ali Shah Wednesday visited Bannu district and attended the funeral prayers of security personnel martyred in Bannu attack.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Zulfiqar Hameed and Commandant FC Muhammad Rayan Nazir. He also paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace of departed. He said the sacrifices of the fallen would not be forgotten and said that every drop of their blood would be accounted for.

The CS also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu to inquire after the health of the wounded personnel and directed doctors to ensure the best possible treatment.

He praised the injured soldiers’ courage, saying their sacrifices were a guarantee to establish peace in the country and assured them of full government support.

During visit, CS was also briefed on the overall security situation in Bannu division. He assured available resources to maintain peace and eliminate terrorism from the area.

APP/mds/