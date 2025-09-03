CS, IGP Attends Funeral Prayers Of Bannu Attack Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS) Shahab Ali Shah Wednesday visited Bannu district and attended the funeral prayers of security personnel martyred in Bannu attack
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS) Shahab Ali Shah Wednesday visited Bannu district and attended the funeral prayers of security personnel martyred in Bannu attack.
He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Zulfiqar Hameed and Commandant FC Muhammad Rayan Nazir. He also paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace of departed. He said the sacrifices of the fallen would not be forgotten and said that every drop of their blood would be accounted for.
The CS also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu to inquire after the health of the wounded personnel and directed doctors to ensure the best possible treatment.
He praised the injured soldiers’ courage, saying their sacrifices were a guarantee to establish peace in the country and assured them of full government support.
During visit, CS was also briefed on the overall security situation in Bannu division. He assured available resources to maintain peace and eliminate terrorism from the area.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events8 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day8 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)14 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs14 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case14 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance14 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents14 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan22 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast22 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival22 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations22 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles22 minutes ago