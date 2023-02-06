CS, IGP call on CM; discuss law and order in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal met with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here on Monday and discussed various issues related to administration and good governance in the province.

In the meeting they discussed matters related to peaceful, fair and transparent conduct of general election.

The interim CM congratulated Imdadullah Bosal on assuming responsibilities as chief secretary of the province.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari also met with Azam Khan and discussed issues related to improving law and order in the province.