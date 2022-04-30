CS, IGP called on Chief Minister

Chief Secretary (CS) and Inspector General Police (IGP) called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at CM office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) and Inspector General Police (IGP) called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at CM office on Saturday.

The CM was briefed about the administrative affairs and law and order situation of the province.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif directed to take every possible measure for safeguarding the life and property of the people of the province.