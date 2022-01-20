UrduPoint.com

CS, IGP Inquire About Health Of Injured Persons Of Anarkali Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 11:15 PM

CS, IGP inquire about health of injured persons of Anarkali blast

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited Mayo and Services Hospital to inquire about the health of injured persons of Anarkali blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited Mayo and Services Hospital to inquire about the health of injured persons of Anarkali blast.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that the best medical facilities were being provided to the injured persons and immediate instructions had also been given to the hospital management for provision of all possible facilities.

On this occasion, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police and intelligence agencies were working rigorously to bring the accused behind the bars at the earliest.

MS Mayo Hospital and DMS Services briefed the Chief Secretary Punjab on the medical treatment facilities.

