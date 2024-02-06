CS, IGP Inspect Polling Arrangements In Haripur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) To ensure the peaceful conduct of general election, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Monday paid a visit to Haripur district.
On the occasion DPO Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, DC Haripur, Khan Muhammad, SP Investigation Haripur, Amjad Hussain and district officers were present on the occasion, said an official press release.
DPO Haripur Muhammad Umar Khan gave a detailed briefing to the CS and IGP on the security arrangements for the general election.
The Chief Secretary and IGP paid a visit to the polling station established at Post Graduate College Haripur and inspected the security arrangements.
The Chief Secretary directed the district administration to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and conduct of free, fair and transparent polling on the election day.
He also issued directives for provision of drinking water, washrooms and other needed facilities to the people on the polling day.
The Inspector General of Police KP directed the police officers to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission in letter and spirit. He said no unauthorized person should be allowed to enter polling stations while discipline among voters and their body search must also be ensured. The IGP also directed the police force to safe shifting of the polling material and staff to the polling stations.
APP/vak
