CS, IGP Reviews Election Arrangements At Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Police (IGP), Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Saturday visited Mardan, Charsadda and Nowshera to review arrangements being made for peaceful holding of general elections.
They also attended a meeting in the District Police Office that was attended by Commissioner Mardan, Shoukat Yousafzai, Regional Police Officer Mardan, Muhammad Sulaiman, District Police Officer, Njeeb-ur-Rehman and Deputy Commissioner, Fayaz Sherpao.
The meeting discussed the election security plan and implementation of the election code of conduct besides collective and individual responsibilities.
CS and IGP also visited polling stations being set up in the engineering university and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. They also directed providing needed security to polling staff and timely procurement of election material.
They also directed security staff to be vigilant to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the provision of clean drinking water and basic facilities in polling stations.
APP/mds
