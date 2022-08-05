UrduPoint.com

CS, IGP Visit Flood-hit Areas Ahead Of Expected PM Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

CS, IGP visit flood-hit areas ahead of expected PM visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and IG Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Friday visited flood-stricken areas ahead of the Prime Minister's expected visit to catastrophe-ravaged Lasbela district.

Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khalji briefed Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on the damage caused by rains in Lasbela and ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities for the flood victims.

He apprised "CS Balochistan that officials of the all concerned departments are participating in survey and relief activities day and night." "Under the supervision of the district Administration, 3277 tents have been provided to the flood victims," the Commissioner said adding communication links including the flood affected Lakhra Lyari Driji Shah Noorani Road adjacent to the RCD highway and Coastal Highway have been fully restored for traffic.

He further apprised Chief Secretary that as many as five medical camps have been established in the flood affected areas under the supervision of the district administration where the flood-stricken people are provided with best medical treatment.

Medical teams were also providing medical facilities to the victims on an emergency basis in the flood affected area of Lakhra Lyari Tiaro Bela.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Police Flood Visit Road Traffic Kalat Lasbela Lyari Bela All Best Rains

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

5 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

18 minutes ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

25 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.