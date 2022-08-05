CS, IGP visit flood-hit areas ahead of expected PM visit

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and IG Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Friday visited flood-stricken areas ahead of the Prime Minister's expected visit to catastrophe-ravaged Lasbela district.

Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khalji briefed Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on the damage caused by rains in Lasbela and ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities for the flood victims.

He apprised "CS Balochistan that officials of the all concerned departments are participating in survey and relief activities day and night." "Under the supervision of the district Administration, 3277 tents have been provided to the flood victims," the Commissioner said adding communication links including the flood affected Lakhra Lyari Driji Shah Noorani Road adjacent to the RCD highway and Coastal Highway have been fully restored for traffic.

He further apprised Chief Secretary that as many as five medical camps have been established in the flood affected areas under the supervision of the district administration where the flood-stricken people are provided with best medical treatment.

Medical teams were also providing medical facilities to the victims on an emergency basis in the flood affected area of Lakhra Lyari Tiaro Bela.