CS, IGP visit Murree to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday visited Queen Kohsar Murree on the third day of Eid to review the arrangements made for tourists.

The Chief Secretary directed that all resources should be utilized for the convenience of tourists and said that the police and the administration should be fully prepared to deal with any situation as per the advice of the Meteorological Department.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal, Deputy Commissioner and CPO Rawalpindi briefed on the arrangements made for the tourists.

Noorul Amin Mengal said that best arrangements had been made for the tourists coming to Murree and the best strategy had been adopted in collaboration with local traders against overcharging, thugs and parking mafia.

The commissioner said that a special shuttle service had been launched for the convenience of tourists, adding that tourism desks had also been set up for guidance while more buses had been added to the shuttle service as the number of tourists multiplied.

IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab police had provided best security and guidance to the citizens coming to Queen of Kohsar Murree on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that the Murree Tourism Police contingent had been working day and night to help, guide and protect the tourists.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan commended the traffic wardens and tourism police personnel on duty in Murree and said that along with maintaining law and order, the convenience and guidance of tourists should be given priority.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that Murree Tourism Police was enthusiastically assisting and guiding tourists.

On the third day of Eid in Murree, there were about 6,000 vehicles while entry of vehicles in excess of capacity was banned, he added.

Later, the chief secretary and IG Punjab inspected the Tourism Help Desk at Lower Topa.

The chief secretary expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided in the bus and shuttle service launched for Murree. The chief secretary and IG Punjab also visited the shuttle service Lower Topa, Chhika Gali and Mall Road GPO Chowk and reviewed the measures.