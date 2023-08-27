Open Menu

CS, IGP Visit Office Of Election Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

CS, IGP visit office of Election Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chaudhry Nadeem Aslam, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Sunday visited office of Provincial Election Commissioner KP in connection of local bodies by-elections.

Polling remained peaceful throughout 21 districts without any break from 8am to 5pm.

The Spokesman of ECP said that counting process is continue and will be announced officially.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

28 minutes ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

58 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

5 hours ago
UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

6 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

21 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan