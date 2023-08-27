CS, IGP visit office of Election Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chaudhry Nadeem Aslam, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Sunday visited office of Provincial Election Commissioner KP in connection of local bodies by-elections.

Polling remained peaceful throughout 21 districts without any break from 8am to 5pm.

The Spokesman of ECP said that counting process is continue and will be announced officially.