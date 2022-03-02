UrduPoint.com

CS, IGP Visit Rwp Cricket Stadium, Reviews Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed all the arrangements including security finalized for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and City Police Officer Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik briefed the Chief Secretary and IGP about security arrangements.

The IGP directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to make the security foolproof.

He ordered the officers to remain in the field and monitor the security arrangements besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Welcoming the return of international cricket to Pakistan, he said, foolproof security arrangements like finalized for PSL matches would be ensured for Pak-Australia cricket matches.

The CPO informed that nearly 4500 cops had been deployed for traffic arrangements and security of the cricket teams, stadium and route of the teams.

He said that foolproof security arrangements had been finalized for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The chief secretary and IGP were informed that Rawalpindi district administration had finalized foolproof security arrangements with the help of Islamabad Administration, Pak Army and other intelligence agencies.

Three control rooms had also been set up. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras were installed besides setting up a special NADRA verification counter at Allama Iqbal entry gate. Encroachments had also been removed from route of the stadium.

Other arrangements, including parking stands, lighting and bus shuttle service, had also been finalized to facilitate the citizens.

The city traffic police would deploy special force to regulate traffic. Bomb disposal squad of the civil defence would remain present in the stadium during the matches.

The IGP said that strict checking should be ensured at all entry and exit points of the Stadium, adding that all resources should be utilized to protect people and the players.

He directed the officials to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads and set up diversions to divert the traffic on alternative roads so that people could not face any difficulty.

The chief secretary and IGP expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and said that healthy environment would be provided to the people so that they could come and enjoy cricket matches.

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Army Police Punjab Pakistan Super League Traffic Rawalpindi

