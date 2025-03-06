CS, IGP visits Bannu Police Lines, review security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General Police (IGP) KP, Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday visited Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Bannu to review security arrangements.

They both visited various sections of police lines and Command and Control Center and the houses and mosques affected in Kot Barar terror attack.

CS and IGP also visited the homes of victims and expressed solidarity with family members.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP highlighted sacrifices of Bannu region force during militancy and said we would not budge from our resolve by that these acts of cowardice adding that police force was being equipped with modern weapons to foil meet any eventuality.

He also announced reconstruction of rest house in Bannu Police Lines that was damaged in terror attack.

