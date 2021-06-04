CS inaugurates 3-day anti-polio drive starting from June 7 across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The inaugural session of three-day anti-polio campaign commencing from June 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was held at Police Services Hospital here on Friday wherein Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was the chief guest.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center, Abul Basit briefed the participants on anti-polio initiatives adopted by the provincial government.

Inaugurating the anti-polio drive, the Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz said the government was determined to eliminate the curse of polio from the country. He stressed on the polio staff to make sure that every eligible child was approached for immunization.

The Chief Secretary maintained that despite a critical situation in the wake of coronavirus spread, holding of anti-polio campaigns depicted the strong resolve of the government in elimination of the polio virus. He also directed for strict compliance of SOPs during the anti-polio drive.

He said a considerable decline has been witnessed in polio virus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa however he added its total elimination was our prime objective.

In these endeavors of the government, he said support from the parents and people from all spheres of life, was essential to achieve the set target.

The effective role of media, he said, also proved a vital tool in sensitizing the people against this disease.

The anti-polio vaccine was totally safe and effective from all aspects. The achievements made during the year 2020 with regard to polio eradication should be kept maintained, he said.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center, Abdul Basit told the participants that the three days anti-polio campaign would be carried out all across the province wherein over 6.2 million children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He informed 30183 highly trained anti-polio teams would take part in the campaign of which 27059 were mobile, 1913 were fixed, 152 were roaming and 1060 were transit teams.

To provide security to anti-polio staff, he said a comprehensive plan has been devised with the support of police and security providing departments. During the campaign, use of face masks, sanitizers and maintaining social distance would be ensured.

He said despite the corona situation, tangible results were achieved through vigorous anti-polio campaigns in the year 2020. The anti-polio drops, he said, on every use enhance the immunity system of the children.