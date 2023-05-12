CS inaugurates Digital Media Cell at DGPR Office in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said that the purpose of digital media cell was not only to answer the negative criticism against the government but also to convey the government's performance to the people.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Digital Media Cell established in the Department of Public Relations with the support of the World Bank.

Secretary Information Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat, Provincial Coordinator GPP Rashid Razak, Director General Public Relations Kamran Asad, Director Muhammad Noor Khetran and other officers of the department were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary said that effective response to criticism from the government on social media would be given immediately by digital media cell government performance.

Not only will there be improvement, but the public relations department of Balochistan will show better performance than other provinces, he said adding that despite the limited budget, the Information Department was doing better by improving efficiency.

He said that the performance of the Information Department was commendable and the credit went to the Secretary DGPR and the officers and staff.

Steps will be taken to increase the professional capacity of the officers and improve their skills, he noted.

He said that Public relations systems were taking steps under comprehensive planning and solid strategy to reduce financial difficulties on a permanent basis so that it would not face any financial problem in the future but all affairs continue to run smoothly.

If we compare the budget of Balochistan Information Department compared to other provinces, it is nothing. But despite this, the performance of the department is commendable and commendable, he maintained.

He further said that it was gratifying that Lahore University of Management Sciences and Center Media have provided training to 10 trainees of Information Department.

After which Balochistan Public Relations Department will be able to fulfill its role in a more efficient manner, he said adding that after 19 years, the National Games were being organized in the province, which was an honor for the province and the media should also play its role for its best coverage.

In response to a question, he said that the 34th National Games has started in Balochistan after 19 years which would be formally inaugurated on May 22, and the National Games could continue till May 30.

Liaising with electronic and print media to highlight positive aspects of Balochistan in National Media so that Balochistan is getting coverage in National Media whether its duration is extended, he concluded.