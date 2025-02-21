Open Menu

CS Inaugurates Hill Resort Project In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman Friday visited Gujranwala, where he inaugurated two key projects: the Hill Resort on an 11-acre area at a former dumping site along GT Road and a newly-constructed college block at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School, built at a cost of Rs. 70 million.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary reviewed the Punjab Chief Minister’s ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ and the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign in various parts of the city. He issued necessary instructions to ensure the effectiveness of these initiatives. Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, Secretary Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Communication and Works Suhail Ashraf, and Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed accompanied the Chief Secretary.

In a briefing, the Chief Secretary was informed that the Gujranwala Waste Management Company’s dumping site had been relocated, and work had begun on the Hill Resort project near Chianwali on GT Road.

The resort will feature 2,000 trees and offer green spaces and recreational facilities for citizens. The Chief Secretary emphasized the timely completion of the project.

Later, the Chief Secretary was briefed on the GT Road Signal-Free Corridor project, which is estimated to cost Rs. 5 billion. The Commissioner Gujranwala also gave briefing on other development projects and CM’s initiatives.

The Chief Secretary inaugurated the new college block at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school and inspected key areas, including DC Road, Commissioner Road, Sialkot Road, and Satellite Town Market. He assessed the progress of the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’, anti-encroachment operations, and efforts to implement uniform branding across the city.

