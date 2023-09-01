Open Menu

CS Inaugurates Roberts Club Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Friday visited the Punjab Police Special Branch Headquarters (Roberts Club) and unveiled the plaque of the Cannon Block restored to its original historic form

Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed welcomed the Chief Secretary.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed welcomed the Chief Secretary.

Stressing the need to further improve the service delivery through the use of Information Technology, the Chief Secretary said that the government institutions must keep pace with the modern era.

He said that all possible resources are being provided to enhance the efficiency of departments.

He remarked that the IG Punjab and Additional IG Special Branch deserve accolades for the restoration and conservation of the historic building of Roberts Club.

The Chief Secretary mentioned that the Special Branch is the eyes and ears of the Punjab government and the police for ensuring good governance and reining in organized crime.

He further said that the role of the Special Branch is very important in maintaining law and order, prevention of spurious drugs, monitoring, and surveillance.

The Chief Secretary and IG inspected various parts of the newly constructed Cannon Block.

Additional IG Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the Chief Secretary about office automation in the Punjab Police Special Branch and presented him a souvenir.

The Secretary Communication and Works and senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

