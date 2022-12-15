CS inaugurates Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Library

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput on Wednesday inaugurated the Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Public Library established in Latifabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said, "The establishment of library in a big city like Hyderabad was the need of the hour as education is essential for the development of any nation." Dr Sohail Rajput said, "The library has been established but very soon books will be made available in it and a separate corner will be set up for preparation of CSS and other competitive exams.

" He said,"For better maintenance of the library, it is being handed over to the Culture department, while more computers will be provided to the already established digital library and it will also be made fully functional." He further said, "Due to lack of funds, the youth should not be deprived of using the library, funds will be provided to the library in available resources."Commissioner Nadeem Rehman, Memon, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers were also present on the occasion.