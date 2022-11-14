CS inspects cactus garden, chinkara enclosures in Kohat Knowledge Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash on Monday visited 'Creation of Knowledge Park' in Kohat district and inspected the cactus garden and non-timber forest products being produced therein.

The park has been established by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department to facilitate researchers, academia and entrepreneurs in their research work.

Dr Bangash assured all possible support for making the project result-oriented and said that it would "help researchers in producing useful forest products" as per the requirements of climate change.

He appreciated the efforts of the KP Forest Department and said academia can get more information on avocado and beer archers, inspection hut and chinkara (deer) enclosure that was established in the park.

On the occasion, Secretary Wildlife and Forest, Mohammad Abid Majeed, Conservator of Forest, Gulzar Rehman, Commissioner Kohat Mehmood Aslam Wazir, DPO Kohat Shafiullah Gandapur and other officers concerned were also present.

Divisional Forest Officer Kohat, Muzafar Iqbal gave a detailed presentation on the goals, objectives and financial matters of the park.