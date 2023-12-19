CS inspects Central Jail Peshawar

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary, Abid Majeed on Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary, Abid Majeed on Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections.

He was received by Inspector General Prisons, Usman Mehsud. During his visit, the CS was briefed about the problems of inmates and the facilities being provided to them.

He was told that vocational center had been established in jail to train inmates in different skills enabling them to earn livelihood after release.

The CS also met with prisoners and listened to their problems. He was briefed that a system had been established for court proceedings of prisoners through video link.

Later, the CS visited mental hospital in jail and directed the authorities to transfer the facility to designated location. He appreciated the jail administration for their efforts and directed to further improve cleanliness in the the jail.

