Open Menu

CS Inspects Central Jail Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 09:36 PM

CS inspects Central Jail Peshawar

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary, Abid Majeed on Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary, Abid Majeed on Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections.

He was received by Inspector General Prisons, Usman Mehsud. During his visit, the CS was briefed about the problems of inmates and the facilities being provided to them.

He was told that vocational center had been established in jail to train inmates in different skills enabling them to earn livelihood after release.

The CS also met with prisoners and listened to their problems. He was briefed that a system had been established for court proceedings of prisoners through video link.

Later, the CS visited mental hospital in jail and directed the authorities to transfer the facility to designated location. He appreciated the jail administration for their efforts and directed to further improve cleanliness in the the jail.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Visit Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

15 minutes ago
 LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

17 minutes ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

17 minutes ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

17 minutes ago
 Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

17 minutes ago
 Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in ele ..

Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in elections

12 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

12 minutes ago
 President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of ..

President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of multiple nations present diplo ..

12 minutes ago
 University student meets accidental death because ..

University student meets accidental death because of stray dog

12 minutes ago
 FBISE organizes first sports gala for special chil ..

FBISE organizes first sports gala for special children

12 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift of sector with KP Minister

5 minutes ago
 PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan