CS inspects construction work of emergency block in Mayo Hospital

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital and inspected the construction work of the emergency block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital and inspected the construction work of the emergency block.

He issued instructions regarding display of signage and proper arrangement of lighting for the convenience of patients.

The Chief Secretary said that the construction work should be in accordance with the prescribed standards in any case. He mentioned that the SOPs would be issued to standardize the civil works of health facilities across the province. He said that SOPs would be prepared based on the observations made during the inspection.

He further said that timely completion of public welfare projects was a priority. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to improve the health facilities in the province and sizable funds were being spent on the reconstruction of 28 major hospitals and provision of medical equipment.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mehmood Ayyaz gave briefing to the Chief Secretary. Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil was also present on this occasion.