Open Menu

CS Inspects Construction Work Of Emergency Block In Mayo Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 07:24 PM

CS inspects construction work of emergency block in Mayo Hospital

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital and inspected the construction work of the emergency block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital and inspected the construction work of the emergency block.

He issued instructions regarding display of signage and proper arrangement of lighting for the convenience of patients.

The Chief Secretary said that the construction work should be in accordance with the prescribed standards in any case. He mentioned that the SOPs would be issued to standardize the civil works of health facilities across the province. He said that SOPs would be prepared based on the observations made during the inspection.

He further said that timely completion of public welfare projects was a priority. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to improve the health facilities in the province and sizable funds were being spent on the reconstruction of 28 major hospitals and provision of medical equipment.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mehmood Ayyaz gave briefing to the Chief Secretary. Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit All

Recent Stories

SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment ..

SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment case

1 minute ago
 Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at K ..

Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at KU

1 minute ago
 LESCO detects pilferage at a factory

LESCO detects pilferage at a factory

1 minute ago
 PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

1 minute ago
 Prominent persons call on Jamal Shah

Prominent persons call on Jamal Shah

4 minutes ago
 VC-SAU expresses grief over death of Prof. Dr. Ahm ..

VC-SAU expresses grief over death of Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar

4 minutes ago
Trying to change things in health sector: Sindh Ca ..

Trying to change things in health sector: Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr ..

4 minutes ago
 FAO, PepsiCo Advocate Sustainable Agriculture and ..

FAO, PepsiCo Advocate Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Govt of Gilgit Baltistan Prioritizes Education Sec ..

Govt of Gilgit Baltistan Prioritizes Education Sector with Innovative Initiative ..

7 minutes ago
 KP Inter-Division Open Archery Championship begins

KP Inter-Division Open Archery Championship begins

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under ..

Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under doorstep initiative at Fatima ..

12 minutes ago
 British HC calls on Sindh Governor

British HC calls on Sindh Governor

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan