CS Inspects DHQ Hospital, Cotton Crop In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 10:47 PM

CS inspects DHQ Hospital, cotton crop in Khanewal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited Khanewal and inspected DHQ Hospital, ongoing development projects in the city, cotton crop in a nearby village and autism center.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the medical facilities at DHQ Hospital and inquired the patients about the behavior of doctors, availability of medicines and other medical facilities. He also checked the quality of roads completed under the Punjab Cities Programme.

The Chief Secretary said that instructions had been issued for the improvement of infrastructure in remote cities and "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program had been started for cleanliness facilities in rural areas.

He warned that there would be a zero tolerance policy in case of negligence in service delivery at hospitals.

He also issued instructions regarding ensuring the availability of essential medicines in hospitals.

The Chief Secretary said that the crackdown should be continued against profiteers to provide relief to people. He also appreciated the performance of the Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and his team for taking various public welfare initiatives.

The officials of the Agriculture Department told the Chief Secretary that cotton crop had been cultivated on 357,000 acres in Khanewal district and so far 115,000 bales had been received. They said that from early sowing an average cotton yield of 30 to 35 maunds per acre had been obtained so far.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary about public service delivery and public welfare measures.

