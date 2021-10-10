CS inspects facilities at Panahgahs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visted 'Panahgahs' in the areas of main Lorry Adaa and Sabzi Mandi here to inspect various facilities being offered to homeless people and workers from out-stations.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Chief Secretary interacted with people and sought their feedback about the facilities being provided to them.

The citizens expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, and informed the Chief Secretary that they were getting quality food and necessary facilities at the 'Panahgah'. They said the establishment of 'Panahgahs' was a 'pro-poor step'.

The Chief Secretary directed concerned authorities to maintain cleanliness and other standards.