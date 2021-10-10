UrduPoint.com

CS Inspects Facilities At Panahgahs

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

CS inspects facilities at Panahgahs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visted 'Panahgahs' in the areas of main Lorry Adaa and Sabzi Mandi here to inspect various facilities being offered to homeless people and workers from out-stations.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Chief Secretary interacted with people and sought their feedback about the facilities being provided to them.

The citizens expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, and informed the Chief Secretary that they were getting quality food and necessary facilities at the 'Panahgah'. They said the establishment of 'Panahgahs' was a 'pro-poor step'.

The Chief Secretary directed concerned authorities to maintain cleanliness and other standards.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

41 minutes ago
 Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 fema ..

Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 female weavers

2 hours ago
 NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.