UrduPoint.com

CS Inspects Flour Distribution On 4th Consecutive Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CS inspects flour distribution on 4th consecutive day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Monday said the establishment of new points for free flour distribution would not only help facilitate the deserving people in getting the 'Ramazan Package' but also reduce the burden of recipients.

He was inspecting the flour distribution on the fourth consecutive day here. The CS also visited free flour distribution points set up in PDA, Hazar Khawai and Hayatabad sports Complex and inspected the facilities being provided to the downtrodden people.

He also inaugurated the flour distribution among the poor at the two points.

The CS mingled with the general public and inquired about difficulties being faced during the distribution of flour.

The CS directed the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and administrative officers to personally oversee the distribution process of flour.

He also directed the establishment of separate counters for the elderly and handicapped people and women at these set-up points.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Poor Women Flour

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

48 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

49 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

1 hour ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.