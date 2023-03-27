CS inspects flour distribution on 4th consecutive day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Monday said the establishment of new points for free flour distribution would not only help facilitate the deserving people in getting the 'Ramazan Package' but also reduce the burden of recipients.

He was inspecting the flour distribution on the fourth consecutive day here. The CS also visited free flour distribution points set up in PDA, Hazar Khawai and Hayatabad sports Complex and inspected the facilities being provided to the downtrodden people.

He also inaugurated the flour distribution among the poor at the two points.

The CS mingled with the general public and inquired about difficulties being faced during the distribution of flour.

The CS directed the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and administrative officers to personally oversee the distribution process of flour.

He also directed the establishment of separate counters for the elderly and handicapped people and women at these set-up points.