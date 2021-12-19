CS inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ, Allied hospital Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital, Allied Hospital Faisalabad and inspected the emergency, urology, surgical, dengue and various wards.

According to handout issued here, he inspected the medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements being provided to the patients. Later, the CS also visited General Bus Stand Shelter Faisalabad.

The CS expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness condition in Allied Hospital and directed the authorities concerned to further improve the arrangements in this regard. However, Kamran Ali Afzal lauded the initiative of hospital administration to appoint staff for the guidance of the patients.

He inquired the patients about the facilities being provided to them. He asked them about the availability of medicine and other facilities. He also asked them that they can tell him if they have any complaints in this regard.

Patients expressed satisfaction over the behaviour of doctors and other paramedical staff and facilities available in the hospitals.

The CS further stated that better look after of the patients could be ensured by displaying true spirit of humanity. He directed the doctors and other paramedical staff to treat the patients in a well manners. He also directed to ensure the best medical facilities, availability of medicines and attendance of staff should be ensured.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal assured that required resources would be provided for ensuring the provision of better health facilities besides further improving the standard of health services. He said that adequate funds would be allocated for district hospitals in the annual development programme.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to provide more warm blankets for the residents of the Pannahgahs. He was briefed that food serves to 1600 people on daily basis in the Pannahgahs.

Later, the CS presided over a meeting in the Commissioner's Office Faisalabad and reviewed the various government initiatives including development schemes of Faisalabad division, operation against encroachments, steps taken for the eradication of polio and dengue as well as coronavirus vaccination campaign.

The CS warned that no compromise will be made in the implementation of the annual development programme. He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention on the schemes of annual development programme and informed him if they face any problem in the release of funds.

Punjab Chief Secretary said that obtaining the real objectives from Sugar Cane (Development) Fund is the responsibility of the administration as this fund can only be spent on the roads which are being used for the transporting sugarcane. He further directed to take all possible steps to evacuate state lands from land grabbers.

He also directed to further accelerate that coronavirus vaccination campaign in Faisalabad, saying that the shortage of human resources in Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will be overcome. He said that activities should immediately be started to eradicate dengue larva.

It was informed in the briefing that 633 acres of state land in Faisalabad, 40 acres in Jhang and 16421 kanals in T.T. Singh and 5 acres state land in Chiniot have been evacuated during the last three months. Work on master plan for Faisalabad is in full swing. The CS was informed that Faisalabad has been polio free and coronavirus vaccine is being inoculated to 60 thousand people on daily basis in the district. He was informed that PHA has started on Miyawaki Forestry Station at 20 spots in the city.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Faisalabad Division Zahid Hussain, Toba Tek Singh, Deputy Commissioners of Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang and other concerned officers.