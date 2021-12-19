UrduPoint.com

CS Inspects Healthcare Facilities At DHQ, Allied Hospital Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

CS inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ, Allied hospital Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital, Allied Hospital Faisalabad and inspected the emergency, urology, surgical, dengue and various wards.

According to handout issued here, he inspected the medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements being provided to the patients. Later, the CS also visited General Bus Stand Shelter Faisalabad.

The CS expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness condition in Allied Hospital and directed the authorities concerned to further improve the arrangements in this regard. However, Kamran Ali Afzal lauded the initiative of hospital administration to appoint staff for the guidance of the patients.

He inquired the patients about the facilities being provided to them. He asked them about the availability of medicine and other facilities. He also asked them that they can tell him if they have any complaints in this regard.

Patients expressed satisfaction over the behaviour of doctors and other paramedical staff and facilities available in the hospitals.

The CS further stated that better look after of the patients could be ensured by displaying true spirit of humanity. He directed the doctors and other paramedical staff to treat the patients in a well manners. He also directed to ensure the best medical facilities, availability of medicines and attendance of staff should be ensured.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal assured that required resources would be provided for ensuring the provision of better health facilities besides further improving the standard of health services. He said that adequate funds would be allocated for district hospitals in the annual development programme.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to provide more warm blankets for the residents of the Pannahgahs. He was briefed that food serves to 1600 people on daily basis in the Pannahgahs.

Later, the CS presided over a meeting in the Commissioner's Office Faisalabad and reviewed the various government initiatives including development schemes of Faisalabad division, operation against encroachments, steps taken for the eradication of polio and dengue as well as coronavirus vaccination campaign.

The CS warned that no compromise will be made in the implementation of the annual development programme. He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention on the schemes of annual development programme and informed him if they face any problem in the release of funds.

Punjab Chief Secretary said that obtaining the real objectives from Sugar Cane (Development) Fund is the responsibility of the administration as this fund can only be spent on the roads which are being used for the transporting sugarcane. He further directed to take all possible steps to evacuate state lands from land grabbers.

He also directed to further accelerate that coronavirus vaccination campaign in Faisalabad, saying that the shortage of human resources in Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will be overcome. He said that activities should immediately be started to eradicate dengue larva.

It was informed in the briefing that 633 acres of state land in Faisalabad, 40 acres in Jhang and 16421 kanals in T.T. Singh and 5 acres state land in Chiniot have been evacuated during the last three months. Work on master plan for Faisalabad is in full swing. The CS was informed that Faisalabad has been polio free and coronavirus vaccine is being inoculated to 60 thousand people on daily basis in the district. He was informed that PHA has started on Miyawaki Forestry Station at 20 spots in the city.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Faisalabad Division Zahid Hussain, Toba Tek Singh, Deputy Commissioners of Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang and other concerned officers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Dengue Polio Poor Punjab Visit Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Sunday All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green P ..

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green Pass COVID Protocol&#039; in fe ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Arabic Language

5 minutes ago
 First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at E ..

First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

20 minutes ago
 ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health be ..

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health beneficiaries

50 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.