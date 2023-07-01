CS inspects under construction Shahdara Flyover Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited the Shahdara Flyover Project here on Saturday.

He inspected the project site and met with the workers engaged in the work. He appreciated the workers for continuing to work day and night even during the Eid holidays.

The chief secretary reviewed the progress on the construction work. He directed the authorities to ensure the early completion of the project and to follow the timelines in every way. He said that special care should be taken for the convenience of the citizens during the construction work.

The chief secretary said that the Shahdara Chowk flyover would facilitate the movement of as many as 300,000 vehicles per day. He added that the completion of the project would solve the long-standing problem of traffic on the main entrance and exit route of the city.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Chief Engineer LDA (Lahore Development Authority), NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) officers and contractors were also present.

The officials of the construction company working on the project gave a briefing about the progress on the project to the chief secretary. They said that the construction work on Shahdara flyover was going on 24 hours a day and the timelines regarding the project were being implemented.

Earlier, the chief secretary also visited the DHQ Hospital and Darul Amaan in Sheikhupura and reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements. He asked the staff about the availability of free medicines and provision of medical facilities at the hospital.

The chief secretary also inquired after the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital. He mentioned that the government would increase the medicine budget for the hospital, besides addressing the issue of shortage of staff. He added that provision of best treatment facilities in government hospitals was among the priorities.