CS instructs DCs to visit hospitals, schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday instructed the deputy commissioners to pay surprise visits to the hospitals, Primary healthcare centers and educational institutions in the respective districts while presiding over the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners conference held here.

The chief secretary congratulated commissioners and deputy commissioners on successful conduct of elections in the province.

He ordered that to take measures for the improvement of health sector as it is the responsibility of the provincial government to provide the best facilities in health sector and quality education to the masses.

Chief Secretary Balochistan instructed the DCs to ensure the availability of doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.

He also ordered to take strict action against absent staff in Hospitals and Educational institutions.

The chief secretary said that the attendance of all staff including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, lady health workers should be ensured in the districts hospitals.

He said that there is a need to restore the public's trust in these institutions by improving the condition of government hospitals in Balochistan.

The district administration should take all measures to ensure complete supply of medicines as the health department has released funds for medicines, he concluded.

Shakeel Qadir Khan said around 454 inactive schools have been activated in the province.

He emphasized that the meeting of District Education Committee and District Health Committee should be held regularly.

He said the shortage of officers in all divisions will be fulfilled.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to mark the place for holding of the Sasta Bazars before the month of Ramazan for public convenience.

Shakeel Qadir said supply of flour at subsidies price will be ensured in Sasta Bazars to provide relief to the people in the month of Ramazan.

In the meeting, the availability and prices of various essential items including price control were reviewed.

The Chief Secretary instructed to hold regular consultation meetings of Price Control Committees.

He said the district administration should ensure price checks/inspections and monitoring on regular basis and the Deputy Commissioners should play their effective role to ensure the supply of food items.

The chief secretary stressed to ensure sale of essential commodities at fixed rates, supply of food items at utility stores and display of rate list prominently in shops.

He said action should be taken against the shopkeeper or dealer who does not implement the official price list and the shopkeepers will never charge more than the rates set by the government.

The chief secretary said effective action should be taken against hoarders and all packaged items with prices listed should be sold at fixed prices.

He added that the shopkeepers should be bound to display the price list in a prominent place.

In the province, action is being taken to prevent the smuggling of goods.

APP/umr-ask