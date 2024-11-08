Open Menu

CS Issues Message On Iqbal Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

CS issues message on Iqbal Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry in his message on Iqbal’s Day, said on Friday that as we celebrate the birthday of our national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, I urge the youth to delve into his profound philosophy of Khudi and purposefulness in life”.

“Iqbal's vision of a dynamic Muslim society, rooted in islam's universal teachings, serves as a beacon for social equality and justice, he said.

The Chief Secretary said as architects of a prosperous future, our youth possess limitless potential.

“On this Iqbal Day, I urge you to harness your abilities, confront modern challenges head-on, and strive for sustainable development.

“Together, let's foster a society that embodies integrity, unity, and harmony, providing equal opportunities for all”. “May our collective determination be blessed with guidance from Allah”, the CS added.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muslim From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

34 minutes ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

41 minutes ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

52 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

1 hour ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

1 hour ago
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

5 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan