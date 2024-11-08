CS Issues Message On Iqbal Day
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry in his message on Iqbal’s Day, said on Friday that as we celebrate the birthday of our national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, I urge the youth to delve into his profound philosophy of Khudi and purposefulness in life”.
“Iqbal's vision of a dynamic Muslim society, rooted in islam's universal teachings, serves as a beacon for social equality and justice, he said.
The Chief Secretary said as architects of a prosperous future, our youth possess limitless potential.
“On this Iqbal Day, I urge you to harness your abilities, confront modern challenges head-on, and strive for sustainable development.
“Together, let's foster a society that embodies integrity, unity, and harmony, providing equal opportunities for all”. “May our collective determination be blessed with guidance from Allah”, the CS added.
