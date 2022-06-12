CS Kamran Afzal visits fertilizer sale points in Gujranwala division

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :As per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Sunday visited various fertilizer sale points in Gujranwala division including Ghakhar and Wazirabad, Daska and Pasrur tehsils of Sialkot district to review implementation of measures being taken to provide relief to people.

He inspected the process of urea sale at centres and asked farmers about availability and prices of fertilizers.

Talking to farmers, the chief secretary said that urea was being sold at union council level under the supervision of government officials.

He also asked fertilizer dealers about demand and supply chain of the commodity. He warned that hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas were also present.

The chief secretary also presided over a meeting of price control committees of the division at Commissioner's Office in Gujranwala.