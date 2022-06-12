UrduPoint.com

CS Kamran Afzal Visits Fertilizer Sale Points In Gujranwala Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

CS Kamran Afzal visits fertilizer sale points in Gujranwala division

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :As per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Sunday visited various fertilizer sale points in Gujranwala division including Ghakhar and Wazirabad, Daska and Pasrur tehsils of Sialkot district to review implementation of measures being taken to provide relief to people.

He inspected the process of urea sale at centres and asked farmers about availability and prices of fertilizers.

Talking to farmers, the chief secretary said that urea was being sold at union council level under the supervision of government officials.

He also asked fertilizer dealers about demand and supply chain of the commodity. He warned that hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas were also present.

The chief secretary also presided over a meeting of price control committees of the division at Commissioner's Office in Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sale Gujranwala Price Sialkot Daska Wazirabad Pasrur Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

10 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

19 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

19 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

19 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.