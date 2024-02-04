CS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police Visit Kohat District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Nadeem Aslam, and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday visited Kohat district regarding the peaceful conduct of the general election.
Commissioner Kohat Division Mr. Abid Khan, RPO Kohat Mr. Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, and District Police Officer Farhan Khan were also present on this occasion.
They were briefed about the individual and collective responsibilities for the election, including a detailed review of the security arrangements, the election security plan, and other important issues.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that ensuring the implementation of the code of conduct and SOPs issued by the Election Commission and conducting peaceful elections is the first priority of all of us.
