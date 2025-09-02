CS KP Chairs Weekly Governance Review Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 12:09 AM
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah chaired the weekly governance review meeting on Monday, with a special focus on ensuring the availability and price stability of essential commodities in the wake of the recent flooding situation
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah chaired the weekly governance review meeting on Monday, with a special focus on ensuring the availability and price stability of essential commodities in the wake of the recent flooding situation.
The Chief Secretary directed the district administrations to take strict measures against hoarding of wheat flour and artificial price hikes, while also instructing Deputy Commissioners to remain in close contact with all stakeholders.
He emphasized that the supply of essential food items in flood-affected areas must be ensured and every possible step should be taken to keep prices under control.
The meeting also reviewed wheat procurement matters in detail. A comparative report on the prices of essential commodities, particularly wheat flour, with last week’s rates was presented.
Besides this, officials informed the meeting that under the e-office system, e-summaries have now been introduced across all departments, and 680 summaries have so far been routed through the digital platform.
Progress on several major projects under the Public-Private Partnership framework was also shared, including Thandiani Project, Ganol Tourism Zone, Daraban Economic Zone, Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase-II, and a new tertiary care hospital in Peshawar.
The issue of illegal constructions and encroachments also came under discussion. The Chief Secretary directed that all construction projects for which No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were issued but work has not yet started should be halted for fresh review.
It was decided to continue operations against encroachments, particularly those obstructing natural waterways. A task in this regard was assigned to the Secretary Irrigation, with actions to be initiated after comparing current constructions with maps from ten years ago.
The meeting was briefed that action will also be taken by the Secretary Local Government against Tehsil Municipal Officers who issued faulty NOCs for constructions.
The Chief Secretary stressed the need for strict environmental protection measures in tourist destinations and decided that construction in Kumrat will remain suspended until the land use plan is finalized. He also directed the Irrigation Department to introduce technology-based verification following the desilting of drains and water channels.
The Communication and Works Department presented proposals for cost-effective and time-efficient construction structures.
The Chief Secretary was also briefed on the progress of targets under the Good Governance Roadmap via the digital dashboard.
Recent Stories
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
PFA cracks down on milk adulteration
Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All departments on high alert ahead of major flood: CM Sindh10 minutes ago
-
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality32 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level19 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion of under construction ..27 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood27 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency27 minutes ago
-
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel27 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth39 minutes ago
-
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed27 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on milk adulteration41 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpurkhas42 seconds ago