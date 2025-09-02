CS KP chairs weekly governance review meeting

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah chaired the weekly governance review meeting on Monday, with a special focus on ensuring the availability and price stability of essential commodities in the wake of the recent flooding situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah chaired the weekly governance review meeting on Monday, with a special focus on ensuring the availability and price stability of essential commodities in the wake of the recent flooding situation.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administrations to take strict measures against hoarding of wheat flour and artificial price hikes, while also instructing Deputy Commissioners to remain in close contact with all stakeholders.

He emphasized that the supply of essential food items in flood-affected areas must be ensured and every possible step should be taken to keep prices under control.

The meeting also reviewed wheat procurement matters in detail. A comparative report on the prices of essential commodities, particularly wheat flour, with last week’s rates was presented.

Besides this, officials informed the meeting that under the e-office system, e-summaries have now been introduced across all departments, and 680 summaries have so far been routed through the digital platform.

Progress on several major projects under the Public-Private Partnership framework was also shared, including Thandiani Project, Ganol Tourism Zone, Daraban Economic Zone, Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase-II, and a new tertiary care hospital in Peshawar.

The issue of illegal constructions and encroachments also came under discussion. The Chief Secretary directed that all construction projects for which No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were issued but work has not yet started should be halted for fresh review.

It was decided to continue operations against encroachments, particularly those obstructing natural waterways. A task in this regard was assigned to the Secretary Irrigation, with actions to be initiated after comparing current constructions with maps from ten years ago.

The meeting was briefed that action will also be taken by the Secretary Local Government against Tehsil Municipal Officers who issued faulty NOCs for constructions.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for strict environmental protection measures in tourist destinations and decided that construction in Kumrat will remain suspended until the land use plan is finalized. He also directed the Irrigation Department to introduce technology-based verification following the desilting of drains and water channels.

The Communication and Works Department presented proposals for cost-effective and time-efficient construction structures.

The Chief Secretary was also briefed on the progress of targets under the Good Governance Roadmap via the digital dashboard.