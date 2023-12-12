CS KP denounces terrorism incidents in D I Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday strongly denouncing the terrorists’ attacks in Dera Ismail Khan said the fact could not be denied that our province was playing a frontline role in the war against terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday strongly denouncing the terrorists’ attacks in Dera Ismail Khan said the fact could not be denied that our province was playing a frontline role in the war against terrorism.

In a statement, he said despite the situation, the province was ready to face the challenges of terrorism.

CS condemned the terrorism incidents in Dera Ismail Khan in strong words and said such cowardice acts could not deter the resolve of our valiant forces.

APP/vak