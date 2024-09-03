CS KP directs accelerated restoration of roads in Chitral, Kumrat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday chaired a review meeting wherein he instructed the Communications and Works (C&W) Department to expedite the restoration of link roads in Chitral and Kumrat valleys.

These areas have been significantly affected by recent Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) he said. The Chief Secretary underscored the urgency of completing the restoration work before the onset of winter, ensuring that communities in these valleys remain connected through restored roadways.

He commended the district administrations, and rescue and line departments for their swift rescue and relief efforts to support the affected communities and tourists.

In addition, the Chief Secretary directed the district administration to develop a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation or relocation of households affected in Upper and Lower Chitral districts.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary also highlighted the need to address the educational demands of local communities in Upper Chitral, particularly regarding girls’ higher education.

Citing his recent visit to Upper and Lower Chitral, he acknowledged the community's requests for better educational facilities.

He directed the Elementary and Higher Education Departments to devise a plan for providing hostel facilities for matriculate girls in proximity to colleges within the district. This initiative aims to enable girls from remote rural areas to pursue higher education. The Chief Secretary emphasized that similar plans should be rolled out across other rural areas of the province.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary instructed the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, along with the industry, commerce, and technical education Department, to develop and finalize plans for skill development among school graduates.

The initiative should ensure the optimal use of school infrastructure across the province, aiming to equip every student with at least one vocational skill upon graduation, he said.

Relevant Administrative Secretaries, Commissioner Malakand division, Deputy Commissioners of Upper and Lower Chitral and Dir Upper districts and other officers attended the meeting which reviewed rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas of Upper & Lower Chitral and Kumrat Valley in Dir Upper.