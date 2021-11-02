CS KP directs enforcement of mandatory vaccination regime

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has directed all divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for acceleration of efforts to achieve the targets of Corona vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has directed all divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for acceleration of efforts to achieve the targets of Corona vaccination.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday. Besides the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, Director General (DG) Health and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary further directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for making vaccination certificate mandatory under mandatory vaccination regime for provision of services in bazaars, educational institutions, public transport, shopping malls and restaurants.

He further directed guaranteeing the availability of vaccines in the market to ensure the achievement of vaccination targets, prevention and abolition of the deadly disease.

The meeting also reviewed dengue situation and constituted a four-member committee for arresting the growing dengue cases and identifying negligence and shortcomings in preventive measures.

The committee headed by the Director General (DG) Health, Dr. Niaz is comprised of the Special Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, and one each representative of the 11 Corps and district administration.

The committee will review dengue preventive measures and identify negligence and will submit report to chief secretary.