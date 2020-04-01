CS KP directs food supply to people on government rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz visited the control room of food department here Wednesday and directed to utilize the farmers markets for supply of cheap flour to people.

On this occasion, he reviewed the supply of flour and directed the concerned authorities to install CCTV cameras in flour mills and connect it with control room.

He said the government is taking effective measures for provision of flour on cheap rate to the general public.