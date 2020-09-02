CS KP directs timely resolution of problems

UrduPoint.com
Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Chief Secretary (CS)Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday directed all officers of government machinery to resolve the problems of citizens according to their expectations

He was chairing a meeting of secretaries committees convened on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and provincial government to audit complaints received through Pakistan Portal.

Purpose of Pakistan Portal is to solve problems of masses and all the officers should satisfy citizens in redressing of their problems, he said.

The Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Muhammad Fawad presented a detailed audit report in the meeting through online portal.

He said, complaints and responses received through the portal have been scrutinized and a detailed report has been submitted to Chief Secretary Office.

Informing the participants about an audit of 1,030 officers across the province, he said that the audit score of 300 officers across the province was below 50% and their performance was poor.

The score of more than 500 officers was over 50% and their performance was marked satisfactory while more than 220 officers have scored over 80% and have solved the problems of the people by giving timely and positive feedback.

Chief Secretary sought reasons behind the poor performance of officers and directed they should immediately submit their answers that why the complaints were not being resolved or the people were not satisfied with their complaints replies.

He further said that purpose of setting up Pakistan Citizen Portal was to solve the problems of the citizens at their door steps. He directed participants that officers from all over the province should give importance to complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He also directed administrative secretaries to convene a meeting every month and review performance of their officers and send a detailed report to Chief Secretary's Office regularly.

