CS KP Directs To Ensure Vaccination Of Every Child Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday directed to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age five against crippling polio disease during the four-day drive started across the province.

Presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Task Force for prevention of polio, he said the government was determined to eliminate polio disease from the region and would utilize all available resources in this regard.

He said that polio elimination was only possible if each and every child was vaccinated against the disease, adding that all the stakeholders especially parents should play their pivotal role and get the vulnerable children vaccinated while considering it a national mission and responsibility.

He hoped that the health department, polio workers and officials of all line departments would make the vaccination drive successful by reaching out to every child.

The CS appreciated the efforts of polio workers in connection with the international day of polio prevention, and said that due to their efforts the polio cases reduced to a considerable extent in the region.

Coordinator IOC Dr Asif Rahim said that the four –day campaign has simultaneously started in 28 districts of KP on October 24 under which over 4.4 million children under the age of five would be given polio drops.

He said that in Bunner, Chitral, Dir, Hari Pur, Kurram, Malakand, Mansehra, Mardan and Swabi district the vaccination orally administered while in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, MOhmand, Bajaur, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, Orakzai and in North and South Waziristan OPV vaccine was administered.

He informed that 15212 teams of well trained polio workers were participating in the vaccination drive and were being monitored by 3214 area in-charge

