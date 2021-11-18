CS KP Dr Kazim Niaz pays farewell call on KP Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The outgoing Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz Thursday held a farewell meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman.

The Governor appreciated the services of Dr Kazim Niaz as the Chief Secretary KP and conveyed best wished in future. He also presented shield to the CS in recognition of his services for the province.