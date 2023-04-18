UrduPoint.com

CS KP For Expediting Rescue, Relief Operations At Landslide Site In Torkham

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023

CS KP for expediting rescue, relief operations at landslide site in Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday visited the landslide hit site at Torkham and directed the relief and rescue organizations to expedite the operation.

The Chief Secretary was informed that heavy machinery was brought from Peshawar and Nowshera districts to clear the landslide and rocks.

He also visited Landi Kotal tehsil hospital and inquired after the health of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to them.

Commissioner Peshawar and Deputy Commissioner Khyber accompanied with the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

