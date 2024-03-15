CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here Friday said that good attitude is the key factor for efficient and effective public service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here Friday said that good attitude is the key factor for efficient and effective public service delivery.

"A good public servant must have a positive and friendly attitude while dealing with the people," the Chief Secretary said on the eve of graduation ceremony of 39th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) here at National Institute of Management, Peshawar where he was chief guest on the occasion.

Director General Provincial Services academy KP, Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary Administration Manzoor Ahmed, Special Secretary P & D Capt ® Kamran Afridi and Chief Financial & Accounts Officer Establishment Divisions Shah Mehmood Wazir also attended the ceremony.

The Chief Secretary also inaugurated Shaheed Nauman officers’ cafeteria and IT Lab/Offices-a participant from Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) who attended 29th SMC and was martyred on duty while doing the course here at NIM Peshawar.

Chief Secretary further said that public servants have to guard their integrity and their reputation through exhibition of right kind of attitude and positive approach to public service delivery.

Professional courses like MCMC, SMC and NMC inculcate the requisite skills and right kind of attitudes among the public servants. But after getting such trainings, the public servants should capitalize on the newly imbibed skills and knowledge.

He added that public servants must be good readers to become good leaders in their fields.

DG NIM/PARD/PPSA Captain Usman Gul said that since inception, the three training institutions have trained about 48000 officers and about 50 % of them are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that during the past three years, the institutions trained more than 3000 officers. He paid special thanks to the government of KP and Chief Secretary and his team for assistance in the infrastructural development like 50 rooms hostel facility, state-of-the-art cafeteria and IT Lab, employees welfare center and solar tube-well in the campus with the financial support of Rs. 300 million by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also paid gratitude to Rector NSPP Dr. Ijaz Munir for his all-out support and patronage of NIM Peshawar together with all members of his faculty/team for their all-out support to run different courses round the year.

On this occasion, Chief Instructor MCMC Dr. Muqeem-ul-Islam presented the course report. He said that 39th MCMC was comprising 39 officers including three female officers representing almost all linguistic entities and geographic areas of Pakistan including AJK. The nine modules taught to the participants during the 10 weeks training covered issues of local, national and international significance.