CS KP Inquires After Health Of Injured In Rain Related Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CS KP inquires after health of injured in rain related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Durrani Sunday visited District Headquarter Hospital Bannu and inquired after health of injured due to overnight heavy rain, wind and storm that killed 15 persons and more than 100 injured in the district.

In district Lakki Marwat, five persons were killed including children and women while 42 others reported as injured, in district Karak four persons were killed while a child was killed in Dera Ismail Khan and two women were injured as result of strong wind, heavy rain and storm.

Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directed District Headquarters Hospital officials to take good care of the injured and ensured them all facilities. Both CS KP and Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani met with the injured persons admitted in the hospital. Commissioner Bannu, Deputy Commissioner, DIG and other concerned officials were also present.

In his media talks, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that they stand by the families who lost their loved ones and should care for all those injured in the storm and rain. The caretaker provincial government is an equal participant with the families of the dead and injured in this hour of sorrow.

He said Rs. 1 million for those who died in the houses collapsed due to storm and rains and Rs. 0.3 million will be given to the injured and Rs. 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

While surveying and estimating the damages of the dead livestock and collapsed houses, they are trying to help the victims and resettle the victims as soon as possible, the Chief Secretary added. Security forces have a key role in relief operations.

He said what happened on May 9 was actually crossing the red line as Pakistan Army is our red line and no one would be allowed even an inch to cross that red line rather those who crossed the limits should be treated with iron hands.

The Pakistan Army is our red line and not a single flame will be allowed to cross it, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa warned. The incidents are being investigated with full evidence, the guilty will not be spared and the innocent will not be tortured, he added.

He said, there are a lot of problems in the hospitals, problems of funding but there is a lot of burden on the hospitals and they are planning for it to ensure facilities to the general public at the door steps by developing each of the hospitals at the district level.

