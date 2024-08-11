Open Menu

CS KP Lauds Services Of Minorities In Country Development Process

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CS KP lauds services of minorities in country development process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, has extended heartfelt greetings to all religious minorities, emphasizing their integral role in Pakistani nationalism.

He praised the significant contributions of minorities across various fields such as defense, education, health, and social services.

Referencing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech, the Chief Secretary highlighted, "Pakistan's identity is incomplete without its non-Muslim citizens, as symbolized by the white stripe in the national flag."

He also pointed out Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to support minorities, including a 5 percent job quota in government positions and reserved seats in Parliament and provincial legislatures to ensure their active participation in political and economic spheres.

The Chief Secretary noted, "Policies and initiatives are in place to address the unique challenges faced by these communities and to promote their empowerment."

He urged religious scholars and the media to educate the public about the rights of minorities and to foster a culture of love, tolerance, and unity.

In closing remarks, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry emphasized that through collective efforts, Pakistan could become a stronger and more prosperous nation, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to national development."

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Job Media All Government Unity Foods Limited Love

