CS KP Recommends Late AC Shamsul Islam For Civil Award

Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:23 AM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has expressed his profound grief and sorrow at the death of additional assistant commissioner, Shams-ul-Islam and recommended him for the national civil award for the outstanding services during the COVID19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has expressed his profound grief and sorrow at the death of additional assistant commissioner, Shams-ul-Islam and recommended him for the national civil award for the outstanding services during the COVID19 pandemic.

Shams-ul-Islam, PMS BS-17 officer, died of coronavirus in the Hayatabad Medical Complex on Tuesday. He remained in the hospital for 45 days.

He belonged to Usmankhel Malakand district where he was laid to rest today

