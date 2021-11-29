CS KP reviews performance of district administrations throughout KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CSKP) Dr. Shehzad Bangash has directed the district administrations to take immediate steps to cater public grievances.

The chief secretary issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on Performance Review of District Administrations, held here on Monday at Cabinet Room, Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

He said that the purpose of the "Khuli Kachehri" is to facilitate the access of citizens to government officials. He said that the officers should focus on resolving the grievances and issues of the people and immediately resolve their grievances in the light of law and on merit.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all districts. Director, Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Capt. (Rtd) Abdul Rehman presented a report on performance review to the participants of the meeting. Capt. (Rtd) Abdul Rehman informed the officers that 256 Khuli kachehris have been held at district level during the last two months in the province in which 145 Khuli kachehris were held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners.

Participants were further informed that 41 Khuli kachehris were held online, 4 for women, 1 for minority and 5 for farmers' issues.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Bangash said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is trying to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. He strongly stressed that any kind of laxity and negligence in solving the problems of the people would not be tolerated at all.

He directed all the concerned officers to focus on resolving the grievances and problems of the people and to redress their grievances in the light of law and on merit.

While briefing the meeting, Director, Performance Management and Reforms Unit Captain (Rtd) Abdul Rehman said that 6,434 Kanals of land had been relinquished during the operation against encroachments during the last two months.

Similarly, 32,229 kg polythene bags have been destroyed while taking action against polythene bags. 1,906 water tanks have been chlorinated. Actions have been taken against 218 illegal crushing plants involved in illegal mining. 364 public places and playgrounds and 94 bus stands and terminals have also been improved. On the other hand, 1,654 illegal speed breakers and 2,361 illegal billboards have been removed. Moreover 118 different sports programs have also been organized throughout the province.