CS KP, UNDP Representative Discuss Development Priorities

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, Samuel Rizk, met with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Tuesday.

At the meeting, key ongoing projects and development priorities for the province were discussed.

The Chief Secretary reaffirmed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's commitment to closely collaborating with UNDP and looks forward to further cooperation on initiatives enhancing the province's resilience, governance, and overall development.

