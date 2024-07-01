CS KP visits site of burnt shops in Nothia

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday visited the site of the recent fire in Nothia here to be abreast of losses and damages incurred by the fire in busy shopping area.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Afaq Wazir provided a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary on the damages caused by the fire. Traders affected by the fire also met with the Chief Secretary to discuss the extent of the damage.

Chief Secretary expressed solidarity with the business community in their time of grief. He assured that, following the directives of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, all possible support and cooperation will be extended to the fire victims.

