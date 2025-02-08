CS lauds armed forces for successful operation in Datta Khel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam has lauded armed forces for conducting successful intelligence-based operation in Datta Khel, North Waziristan that resulted in elimination of three Khwarij terrorists.

In a statement issued here Saturday, CS said that swift and strategic action in neutralizing these elements reflects the military’s operational excellence and unwavering commitment to eradicate terrorism from our soil.

The recovery of weapons and ammunition further underscores the significance of this operation in dismantling terrorist networks. The achievement is a testament to Pakistan’s relentless fight against terrorism, the statement said.