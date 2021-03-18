Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday visited NJV school and laid foundation stone of a hostel's building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday visited NJV school and laid foundation stone of a hostel's building.

The CS on the occasion was briefed about various projects initiated by the school including e-learning.

CS Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that NJV school had historical importance and students of the school even today were imparted quality education.